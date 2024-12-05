Holiday decor might be causing an allergic reaction - here's what to know

When you sniffle this time of the year it could be one of many things - cold, flu, covid - or allergies. And you could be allergic to that holiday cheer.

Is your Christmas tree making you reach for the tissue box? Since it’s possible for hidden allergens to be lurking inside your tree, you could be experiencing something called "Christmas Tree Syndrome."

"Christmas tree syndrome to us is, you know, when people bring in either an artificial or real tree, and then they notice some worsening of their allergy symptoms, asthma symptoms and general irritation of the skin, eyes, nose," said Dr. Devon Preston, Cleveland Clinic.

Preston is an allergist with Cleveland Clinic and while being allergic to pine trees is relatively uncommon, he says it’s possible for them to carry allergens like dust and mold.

Artificial trees can pose the same problem if they’re not stored properly. To cut down on potential allergens, Preston said to shake out your tree before bringing it indoors.

Once inside, putting an air purifier near the tree can help catch any allergens you missed.

"It’s important to remember that ornaments and other trimmings can irritate your allergies as well," the doctor said.

Preston recommends storing decorations and artificial trees in airtight containers. That way, you don’t have to do so much cleaning each

year.

He adds it’s best to get rid of real trees soon after the holiday season since mold and dust can continue to build up - even once they’re inside.