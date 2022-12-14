Holiday markets, winter strolls, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get your final Christmas shopping done, take in the sights of the holiday, and more this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com

Six Letters by Van Gogh

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Detroit Institute of Arts

Visit the DIA for a dramatic reading of Van Gogh’s Letters presented in conjunction with the Van Gogh in America exhibition now.

The event is included with museum admission, which is free for Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb residents.

Holiday Market

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-4 p.m.

Urbanest Brewing Co. in Ferndale

Browse local vendors and finish up your holiday shopping while enjoying beers from Urbanest.

Children’s Holiday Shopping Day

Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northville Art House

This event allows children to shop for gifts, including a variety of artwork, jewelry, home décor, holiday gifts, and more, all priced at $20 or less.

There will be crafts, cookies, hot cocoa, and a performance from the men's a cappella group at Ohio's Miami University at noon.

Winterfest Stroll

Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18

Heritage Park in Taylor

Check out the holiday decorations, meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy circus performers, and more.

Tickets are $5 for children who are Taylor residents, $6 for nonresident children, $10 for resident adults, and $12 for nonresident adults. A family of four pack is also available for $25. Children younger than 2 are free.

Get tickets here.

Can't make it this weekend? It's happening again next Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23.

Holiday Stroll

Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Canterbury Village is transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the holiday stroll.

See movie characters, sing along to classic songs, enjoy treats, and more.

Tickets are $14.99. Veterans, military members, and children younger than 2 are free. Buy tickets here.

Can't make it this weekend? The stroll is happening every weekend until Dec. 23.

Wild Lights

Now through Jan. 8, 2023

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Wild Lights starts this weekend at the Detroit Zoo.

Nearly 300 lit-up sculptures will fill the front of the zoo through Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets for Wild Lights range from $17-$24, with packages available as well.

Buy tickets and see the full schedule here.