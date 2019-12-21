Holiday talk with relatives should be light, fun - not political

The holidays are almost here and what can you do to avoid talking politics and news with some relatives?

To help us all avoid that stress is Dr. Sabrina Jackson, the people expert. She says to keep things light and fun, talk about things light and fun.

"Talk about the music you like, great movies that are out right now," she said. "Keep it light and uplifting. Stay away from politics.

"People can be in the same family and have totally different politics."

Watch the video to learn more.