Holland Tulip Time 2026: A guide to beloved west Michigan festival
HOLLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tulip Time, a beloved tradition in Holland, is almost here!
The festival kicks off May 1 and runs through May 10.
Here's what to know if you're headed to west Michigan for the event:
Tulip Time things to do
A full schedule of events centered around flowers and Dutch heritage is planned, including parades, live performances, multiple tulip displays around the city, and more.
This year's Kinder Parade will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 7, while the Volksparade is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. May 9.
See the full event schedule here.
Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.
Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries. Find a place to eat here.
Where to see tulips in Holland
Centennial Park
239 S. River Ave. | 48,000+ Tulips
Downtown Holland
Shopping District | 38,000+ Tulips
Window On The Waterfront Park
110 Columbia Ave. | 100,000+ Tulips
Tulip Immersion Garden
895 Ottawa Beach Rd | 65,000 Tulips
Tulip Lanes
Curbside | 250,000+ Tulips
Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave. | 140,000+ Tulips
Nelis' Dutch Village
12350 James St. | 30,000+ Tulips
Veldheers Tulip Farm + Deklomp Wooden Shoe & Delft Factory
12775 Quincy St. | 4 Million+ Tulips
Check out the tulips as they grow with the city of Holland's Tulip Tracker.
Tulip Time parking
A map shows where to park. View it here.
If you're coming from out of town, there's plenty of places to stay in Holland during the festival, though many places book up well in advance. Find a hotel here.