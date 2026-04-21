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Holland Tulip Time 2026: A guide to beloved west Michigan festival

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  April 21, 2026 7:56am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
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HOLLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tulip Time, a beloved tradition in Holland, is almost here!

The festival kicks off May 1 and runs through May 10.

Here's what to know if you're headed to west Michigan for the event:

Tulip Time things to do

A full schedule of events centered around flowers and Dutch heritage is planned, including parades, live performances, multiple tulip displays around the city, and more.

This year's Kinder Parade will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 7, while the Volksparade is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. May 9.

See the full event schedule here.

Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.

Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries. Find a place to eat here.

Where to see tulips in Holland

Centennial Park
239 S. River Ave. |  48,000+ Tulips

Downtown Holland
Shopping District  |  38,000+ Tulips

Window On The Waterfront Park
110 Columbia Ave.  |  100,000+ Tulips

Tulip Immersion Garden
895 Ottawa Beach Rd  |  65,000 Tulips

Tulip Lanes
Curbside  |  250,000+ Tulips

Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave.  |  140,000+ Tulips

Nelis' Dutch Village
12350 James St.  |  30,000+ Tulips

Veldheers Tulip Farm + Deklomp Wooden Shoe & Delft Factory
12775 Quincy St.  |  4 Million+ Tulips

Check out the tulips as they grow with the city of Holland's Tulip Tracker.

Tulip Time parking

A map shows where to park. View it here

If you're coming from out of town, there's plenty of places to stay in Holland during the festival, though many places book up well in advance. Find a hotel here.

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