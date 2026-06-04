Ex-partner of former Warren cop charged in fatal crash says he'd ride again with him 'Today'

The Brief Former Warren police officer James Burke is on trial for the fatal crash that killed two men in 2024. Burke's former partner testified on his behalf and said despite the crash that injured him severely, he would ride again in his car. The crash killed Cedric Hayden Jr. and his best friend, DeJuan Pettis.



The trial of a former Warren police officer charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed two men continued Tuesday with testimony from his former partner.

The backstory:

Testimony was heard today from Officer Michael Rodolfo, who was riding with former police officer James Burke when the September 2024 crash occurred, and was the first witness called to the stand.

He was asked what the emergency that the cruiser was responding to, a FLOCK camera alert on a stolen vehicle.

Rodolfo suffered serious injuries in the crash, including broken ribs, a fractured neck and a broken ankle.

Jurors were shown dashcam video from the incident as Rodolfo testified about the speeds reached while the officers responded to a stolen vehicle that had been detected by a Flock camera.

According to testimony, the patrol vehicle reached speeds of up to 114 mph before Burke braked and crashed into a vehicle occupied by Cedric Hayden Jr. and his best friend, DeJuan Pettis. The two men were turning onto Prospect when the collision occurred.

Rodolfo testified that the police cruiser's emergency lights and siren were not activated because officers did not want to alert the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Related: Defense for ex-Warren police officer on trial in double-fatal crash says other driver was drunk

During testimony, Rodolfo was asked about concerns within the department about stolen vehicles crossing into Detroit.

"There's been discussions about trying to get to a vehicle before it gets into Detroit, south of Eight Mile," Rodolfo testified.

When asked why, Rodolfo said officers were not permitted to initiate pursuits or traffic stops south of Eight Mile in Detroit.

Victims Cedric Hayden Jr. and Dejuan Pettis

"We're told we are not allowed to initiate a pursuit or traffic stops south of Eight Mile in Detroit," he said. "If we get behind the car, but we're already south of Eight Mile, and then we verify that it is a stolen car, the car that we're going after, we cannot pursue. We have to just let them go."

Rodolfo was also asked whether he would ride with Burke again despite the severe injuries he suffered in the crash.

Related: Warren police officer charged with manslaughter after fatal crash that killed two

"If you had the opportunity to ride with Officer Burke again, would you do so tomorrow?" an attorney asked.

"Today," Rodolfo replied.

The defense has argued that Burke was considered one of the Warren Police Department's best drivers before the crash.

The trial continues.