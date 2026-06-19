Holly 2-year-old found safe after parents denied child seen on doorbell camera was theirs

The Brief Oakland County officials say they were called out to the 500 block of Elm Street to assist in the search for a child caught wandering around on a doorbell camera. Holly police were told the child may have lived at the home near where he was caught on camera.



A wandering 2-year-old in the Holly area was caught on a doorbell camera.

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Oakland County officials say they were called out to the 500 block of Elm Street to assist in the search for a child caught wandering around on a doorbell camera. Holly police lead the search, and deputies say at the moment there was no missing child reported.

The child was later found at 7:20 p.m. Friday night. Meanwhile, Holly police were told the child may have lived at the home near where he was caught on camera. Police say officers have been to the home three previous times while searching, with the couple at the home denying the 2-year-old was their child.

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When the police returned again, they confronted the couple with the new information, where the two admitted they were parents and did not want to get in trouble. Their reasoning, according to the police, was that their child had wandered off without their knowledge. He had returned home on his own.

Police say the child is home safe.

An investigation is continuing with the family.

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