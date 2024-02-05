Holmes says Lions are going to prove 2023 success 'Was not a Cinderella journey'

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes had a message for fans in speaking to the media on Monday - the 2023 season was no flash in the pan.

Holmes said that he understands based on recent team history if some may be skeptical after going from missing the playoffs year after year to the NFC Championship game.

"I just wanted to just reassure the fans that know what you saw this year is real. It wasn't it wasn't some magical thing," he said. "This wasn't a Cinderella journey, like, you know, we're gonna do what we have to do to make sure that we're going to, you know, prove it and earn it."

This season the Lions (12-5) not only won its first two playoff games since winning one in 1992, but also broke through with its first division title since 1993.

Holmes said that after completing his third season with head coach Dan Campbell, he likes the position the team is in. The Lions boast one of the 10 youngest teams in the league.

"It's hard for me to say, 'Yeah, we are ahead of schedule,' because I don't know what that time that original timestamp should have been in the first place," Holmes said. "But I do know we love where we are at. And I believe we are at where exactly where we're supposed to be."

Holmes also discussed All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, and the process of letting him decide his future. The 27-year-old was beset by injuries this season and Holmes said the team will keep up its line of communication with him while making sure it is "diligent, through and wit will be respectful."

Holmes also discussed the NFL Draft coming to Detroit and how he hopes the rest of the world gets a glimpse of what the city is like.

He also quipped about picking later (the Lions pick 29th), and the wait fans will have to see who gets selected.

"I just know that we're picking later," he said. "So they're going to be waiting to see our pick and if we trade out of the first round and I'll just send a memo: Don't be as upset."