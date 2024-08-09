Homes of US Senate candidates Elissa Slotkin, Mike Rogers swatted

Both candidates for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan say they were targeted by false 911 calls –also known as swatting– less than 24 hours apart.

State Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R) will face each other in the November election to replace longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow after she retires.

Michigan State Police confirmed that law enforcement responded to Slotkin's Oakland County home on Thursday, but found everything to be OK.

"I wasn't there at the time, but it was certainly meant to disrupt me, disrupt law enforcement," Slotkin said.

Her opponent, Rogers, posted a message on X Friday morning, describing the swatting of Slotkin's home as "horrific."

"I am glad to hear that she was not harmed. As a former FBI agent, I can tell you that diverting law enforcement toward fake crimes is dangerous and can lead to very bad outcomes," he continued. "I know this because I was a victim of a similar incident in 2013. It’s my sincere hope that the perpetrators are found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

However, by Friday afternoon, Rogers' family members were also the target of a swatting at a Livingston County home where Rogers and his wife previously lived, according to the Republican candidate's campaign.

MSP responded to the false threat and no one at the home was harmed.

The incidents against these lawmakers come as swatting investigations across the country are increasing.

"I believe in accountability for wasting people's time and energy, but you know, it was an unfortunate incident. This is sort of the nature of our politics now and I'm just not going to tolerate that," Slotkin said.