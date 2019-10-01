Honey Space for Moms in Ferndale is a clubhouse for new moms

Parenthood doesn't come with a handbook, but Honey Moms might be the next best thing. It's a business in Ferndale dedicated to supporting the wellness of moms and moms-to-be.

"Just know that others are in the same situations and that we're just moms trying to take care of our babies," Angels Gill told us.

She knew when her son was born he was going to face certain challenges. Motherhood was tough. Fearing the possibility of post pardum depression, she found comfort through commoraderie.

"I craved some normalcy in my life, and so I was like I don't know if this is normal or not, and so when I came to Honey I was able to look around and see everyone is in the same boat as I was," she said.

Angela found Honey Space for Moms in Ferndale, which has recently expanded. Brooke Miller is the CEO and psychotherapist who created the program

"I've seen incredible shifts in people's mental health as a mom is feeling part of something, being seen, not feeling as alone, not feeling isolated, have a place to go to connect with other moms," Miller said.

Inside its building on Hilton is a co-working space for moms who want to work remotely. Honey helps them do that by offering onsite childcare, mental health wellness, therapy, prenatal and parenting support groups. Honey Moms is also a place where moms can just go and connect with other moms.

Advertisement

"A lot of moms think that we are crazy; we are doing something wrong; we are messing our kids up by working; we think we're messing them up by not doing this or doing this; it's all of it. So this community is absolutely incredible," Miller said.

Honey is now partnering with Lighthouse and its PATH program, which helps victims of domestic violence or homelessness transition into stable housing.

Gill heads up the health and wellness program at Lighthouse. She knows the connections she made and is eager to be able to share the benefits of Honey Moms with all moms.

"I couldn't be the mom that I am by not understanding that I am not alone and that it does take a village and that there are other people going through the same situation. So when she mentioned a partnership it just made sense to join forces and offer these to moms who might not have resources but could benefit the most," Gill said.

The partnership is the first for Honey, which will mark its 3-year anniversary and officially kick off the partnership with Lighthouse at the Golden Light Gala Fundraiser on Oct. 3. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Honey's newly expanded offices at 3136 Hilton Road in Ferndale. The gala also kicks off a fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 by year end to fund services provided through this partnership.

If you'd like to donate to the campaign, you can do so here.