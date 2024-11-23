Hope for the Holidays turkey distribution helps Detroit families prepare for Thanksgiving

article

The spirit of giving was alive and well at Second Ebenezer Church as hundreds of families received holiday blessings during the Hope for the Holidays Turkey Distribution on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The event provided 1,000 turkeys to families in need, along with surprise packages of meats, vegetables, produce, and snacks for the first 300 attendees.

"At Second Ebenezer Church, we believe in being a beacon of hope and service to our community," said Bishop Edgar L. Vann, Senior Pastor of Second Ebenezer Church. "This event is a testament to the power of collaboration and love in action. We are deeply humbled to have been able to bless 1,000 families and bring holiday cheer to those who need it most."

The distribution, which followed a drive-thru format to ensure efficiency and safety, emphasized community support and solidarity during the holiday season. One turkey was provided per vehicle.

"Forgotten Harvest is honored to partner with Second Ebenezer Church and our dedicated sponsors to provide nourishment and hope to families in need," said Adrian Lewis, President and CEO of Forgotten Harvest. "This event is a reminder that when we come together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of so many."

The event’s success underscores the collective impact of community organizations and sponsors working together to combat hunger and bring joy to Detroit families.