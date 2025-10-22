HOPE program helps Detroit homeowners facing foreclosure

The Brief HOPE stands for Homeowners Property Exemption, and Detroit residents can use it to avoid home foreclosure. The program is for residents who are facing financial hardships. In 2025, residents who apply will see a change.



Detroit homeowners facing financial hardships have HOPE, which stands for Homeowners Property Exemption, and Detroit residents can use this program to avoid home foreclosure.

Big picture view:

When an e-bike accident sidelined Achsah Jones and made it challenging to operate her business, she had difficulties paying property taxes for her Detroit home and soon realized her American Dream was in jeopardy.

Jones found HOPE and the help she needed through a City of Detroit program that stands behind its name.

The program is for residents who are facing financial hardships. All they have to do is apply and provide documentation like a deed and proof of income.

"It’s really giving homeowners an opportunity to stabilize their households. If you can’t pay your property taxes, you’re probably dealing with other issues as well, so this could be dollars to help pay for lights and gas," said Board of Review Director Willie Donwell.

Dig deeper:

In 2025, residents who apply will see a change.

"Due to a change in state law, they can actually apply for the prior year as well," Donwell said.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 7, but there are two opportunities this week to help residents with the application process.

"We have an event on Friday, October 24th, from 10-3 at Northwest Activities Center and on Friday, October 25th, at Perfecting Church, both from 10-3. Our community partners will be on-site to help homeowners complete the application and get it submitted to the board," said Donwell.

Program officials say there’s proof the program is working, and officials with the HOPE program say, based on the numbers, they know this program is effective.