Horrific crash on Telegraph in Bloomfield Twp. leaves unborn baby dead

A horrific crash in Bloomfield Township is under investigation after a woman, who was nearly 6 months pregnant, lost her baby.

The details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

What they're saying:

The incident happened on Saturday near Telegraph and Rose Boulevard, where around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, drivers on Telegraph witnessed a violent crash.

"It involved a white Honda Accord and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and it appeared the Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light and broadsided the white Honda Accord," said Heather Glowacz with Bloomfield Township police.

Inside the Honda Accord were three people, including a female passenger who was nearly 6 months pregnant, and a child in the backseat.

"All three received injuries and were transported to the hospital," Glowacz said. "The front seat passenger was a female, 23 weeks pregnant. Unfortunately, due to her injuries, she had to have an emergency birth, and the baby was delivered."

On Sunday, one day later on Mother’s Day, more heartbreaking news broke as the baby fought to survive, then later died. Police believe the child in the back seat was saved by a car seat.

Meanwhile, the driver who allegedly ran the red light stayed at the scene.

"The driver is out of custody right now, and the reason is it’s still an open pending investigation," said Glowacz.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information and video that can help investigators should contact police immediately.

"We were made aware of a video that was posted to our Facebook from someone who had dash-cam footage of the entire incident," said Glowacz. "It helps the traffic investigators really do a thorough investigation."

As the investigation continues, police have a message for anyone who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle. They say to make sure you are paying attention to the road and not looking down at your phone for any split second.