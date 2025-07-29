Hot with chance of showers Wednesday; best is yet to come for week's end

The humid and hot temperatures will start to tail off soon, with big-time relief coming for week's end.

The pattern change underway brings less heat and humidity to the area starting Wednesday.

There is a good chance for some wet weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but get ready for a beautiful stretch to end the week - including the full weekend.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight - partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a stray shower possible. The low will be around 72.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower chance but not as hot or humid and a high of 85.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers likely and a high of 77.

Friday: Bright and beautiful with a high of 78.

Saturday: Sunny and VERY NICE, with a high near 80.

Sunday: Sunny and Beautiful with a high of 80.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 84.

ENJOY,

-Luterman