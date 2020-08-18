Hot Mic catches Whitmer talking about Shark Week, mouthing expletive

"It's not just Shark Week, it's Shark Week, mother ******."

We may never know what conversation the Michigan governor was having prior to her speech during the Democratic National Convention, but apparently, it had something to do with sharks.

Right before the DNC's virtual event flipped to Whitmer, a live mic caught the governor talking about the Discovery Channel's summer shark series before mouthing an expletive toward the camera. Laughs can be heard afterward.

In what might be 2020's most ironic statement, Whitmer goes on to wag her finger saying "I have learned about the hot mic," she said.

Whitmer was slotted to speak along with several other popular and rising figures within the Democratic party during the convention's first night. It will go three more evenings and conclude with an expected nominating contest for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.