'Houdini dog' kept escaping Humane Society in Ann Arbor until he was adopted

First they saw him – then, they didn't.

The Humane Society in Ann Arbor couldn’t believe their eyes with the latest trick one of their dogs pulled.

His name is Tiki. He is cute and cuddly, but he is also an escape artist who continually outwits the shelter despite their best attempts to contain him.

"Tiki’s hilarious," said the communications director at the Humane Society of Huron Valley, Wendy Welch. "Tiki is about 10 years old, a senior dog, came to us originally as a stray."

And apparently, the streets of Ann Arbor have been calling his name.

"We’re starting to get creative when it comes to housing here at the Humane Society of Huron Valley because we are so full," Welch said. "So, we had him housed in a crate in a room, and the room door was locked. And somehow, he got out of that."

That was only the first time.

Tiki just roamed around the office and parking lot until a veterinarian spotted him the next morning.

"So we devised a different way of housing him – a more secure crate," Welch said. "We actually put a lock on the door and, still, he got out."

It happened again, just a few days ago.

"We didn’t know where he was until we checked the security footage and saw him walking right outside our front door," the communications director explained.

Tiki escaping the Humane Society of Huron Valley for the second time. (The Humane Society of Huron Valley)

The staff couldn’t believe their eyes – one of their 40 adoptable dogs sauntered out of the door, once again.

"Literally, I wish we had tape of him getting out of the crate. We’re not entirely sure how he did that," Welch said, adding that Tiki was found at the Matthai Botanical Gardens next door.

He was quickly brought back to the shelter.

"He liked it here, but he just likes people so much," Welch told FOX 2. "And I mean that’s true of all dogs, right? We domesticated them specifically to be with us people, and so that’s what he was looking for."

Tiki was also looking for a new home, which he found Wednesday when he was adopted during the Humane Society of Huron Valley's "Empty the Shelter" event.

So, no more escaping the crate for him at the Humane Society. That is his new caregiver's problem now.

Tiki the dog.

"This has spurred quite a discussion with our followers on social media, actually, about their animals and how they escape and the different things they do – like opening up fridge doors, opening up things to get food, etc.," Welch said. "So, lots of escape artists. He’s not the only Houdini dog, evidently."

The "Empty the Shelter" event is still going on, until July 31. Dogs and cats that are up for adoption only cost $50 during the event.