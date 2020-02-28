Hour Detroit names SheWolf its 2020 Restaurant of the Year

Hour Detroit has named its 2020 Restaurant of the Year: SheWolf.

A 'love letter to Roman cuisine,' SheWolf is committed to its old-world-inspired pastificio and has an indisputable talent for pasta perfection, Hour Detroit says.

Executive Chef Anthony Lombardo joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and the food. You can get his Rigatoni Amatriciana pasta recipe below.

RIGATONI WITH AMATRICIANA SAUCE

Ingredients

2 cans of tomatoes passed

1000 grams (1 qt) diced guanciale

1000 grams (1 qt) diced onions

500 grams (2 pts) of white wine

50 grams of black pepper

1) Make a sachet of black pepper, smashed garlic 3 heads, rosemary, sage. Roll all of these up in cheese cloth or a coffee filter.

2) In a 6-quart pot, sweat guanciale, when fat is rendered, add onions.

3) When onions are soft, add black pepper, and white wine.

4) When wine starts to boil and reduce just a little, add tomatoes, allow to simmer for 45 minutes. Add the sachet that was made in step one.

5) Cool and set aside.

For the rigatoni pasta

Ingredients

3 quarts of semolina pasta

1 pint of 00 durum

2.5 cups of water

1) In the extruder, on the mix setting, mix the dough until combine dough is formed. Should be the consistency of pie dough. Rest for 5 minutes

2) Extrude the dough out of the rigatoni dies and cut to 1 ¼ inches.

To make the dish:

Ingredients

1/4 cup pecorino

1/4 cup of parsley

1) Boil the pasta until there is just a slight white ring on the inside of the pasta.

2) Drain the pasta and place in a sauté pan with the hot sauce.

3) Splash with pecorino cheese and parsley

4) Plate pasta first and pour the sauce on top of the plate.