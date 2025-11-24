article

The Brief The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), has experts available through Dec. 24. Since its inception in 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks. The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line got a boost in November 2001 when it was featured in an episode of "The West Wing" television series.



Whether you're a seasoned holiday cook or hosting for the first time, the team at Butterball is a phone call away to answer any questions you have as you prepare your feast.

It doesn't matter if you're roasting, smoking, or frying your turkey - you want it to be done. Nobody needs to be running to the bathroom all night after the Thanksgiving feast.

What you can do:

Don't undercook your turkey! That seems simple, sure. But not getting it to temperature is a one-way ticket to the bathroom express.

But here are five other tips for you to know:

Thaw it safely! Plan for 24 hours of thawing time for every 5 pounds of turkey. So if you have a 15 pounder, it should already be in the fridge defrosting. If roasting, sear the turkey at 425 for 30 minutes, then reduce to 325 for the next 75 to 80 minutes. This gives you that golden, crispy skin. Use a meat thermometer. Don't rely on the plastic pop-up indicators - actually stick a meat probe in there and make sure it's done! Don't overcook. While it won't make you sick, it wont' taste nearly as good. Some chefs recommend you pull it at 150 and let it rest as it climbes to 165. Oh - let it rest. You want it to sit for a little bit before serving it. This allows the juices to redistribute throughout the turkey.

Dig deeper:

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line has experts available through Dec. 24 via phone, text, social media, and online with both e-mail and live chat.

How to contact the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

Phone: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

Text: 844-877-3456

Facebook , YouTube , Butterball’s Instagram TikTok and Pinterest channels

Visit Butterball.com to e-mail or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

The backstory:

Every November and December since 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line got a boost in November 2001 when it was featured in an episode of "The West Wing" television series. In the episode, "The Indians in the Lobby," President Josiah Bartlet, played by actor Martin Sheen, calls the hotline to ask whether stuffing should be cooked inside the turkey.



Butterball, founded in 1954, is headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, and employs nearly 7,000 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina.