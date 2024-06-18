DTE Energy is not concerned about losing power as Detroit faces dangerous temperatures and the threat of extreme weather this week.

However, the utility is saying power demands are up 20-30%, placing further stress on the grid than they've experienced in past years.

With intense heat pulling power, potential concerns for thunderstorms, and heat related illnesses, DTE has taken extra measures to ensure their grid stays intact.

"We have an army of people that are monitoring and ready to respond both to the heat and to any severe weather that may materialize," DTE Brian Calka, the vice president of distribution Operations.

Calka said that the temperature itself is nothing unique. Instead, it's the length of Michigan's heat wave that raises concerns. Metro Detroit has been placed under an excessive heat warning through the rest of the week. The National Weather Service predicts the heat index could top 102 degrees across Southeast Michigan.

DTE has witnessed a surge in domestic power usage going into the evenings as temperatures remain in the high 70s and low 80s at night. To prepare, more than a thousand employees are on call to address the power outrages caused by the increased energy consumption.

DTE is also making use of its adjusted energy rates that charge customers extra for power usage in the late afternoon and early evening.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday, energy costs are higher. DTE also offers a program called CoolCurrents. It will interrupt one's air conditioning during periods of high demand in exchange for a discounted rate on energy.

Approximately 200,000 customers have signed up for the incentive.

"I'm not worried [about losing power]," Calka said. "Obviously, we recognize that this type of heat is going to have an impact on the grid, but I'm fully confident that with our resources that we have on standby and their ability to respond at the moment, this will not be anything that's a prolonged type of interruption to power if indeed something does happen."

While less than 0.2% of customers have experienced power outages, the utility has workers out for 16-hour days throughout the week to provide timely assistance to sites that have gone out.

In the U.S., heat is the number one weather-related killer. For those that have lost power, Calka and his team have been partnering with the community to distribute fans and bottled water throughout local counties.

Genesee, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County are expected to be under excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. June 21.

Tips for the heat

Both DTE and the Dearborn Fire Department have offered additional ways to stay safe and maintain energy efficiency.

During moments of high heat, exhaustion and fatigue happen more frequently - and threaten larger numbers of people. Older individuals, young kids, and those with pre-existing conditions are among the groups most under threat from heat-related illnesses.

To reduce the temperatures in your house, the Dearborn Fire Department offered some helpful tips:

Close shades for sun-facing windows

Make sure your fans are rotating counterclockwise to force air downwards

Turn your thermostat up a few degrees

Postpone outdoor activities

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Drink plenty of water or juices

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Spend time in the shade

Never leave children, elderly individuals, or pets in the car

Watch out for symptoms of heat related illness

Body temp of 103 degrees or higher

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast or strong pulse

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

When someone is experiencing a heat related illness

DO move the person to a cooler place

DO cover them with cool cloths

DO NOT give the person anything to drink