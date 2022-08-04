This is how much you need to make per hour to afford housing in your state, study finds

article

Finding affordable housing for the majority of Americans is becoming increasingly stressful and difficult given the scarcity of quality homes nationwide and hourly pay is stagnant.

A new report sheds light on the hardships many endure to find a quality place to live while trying to earn a competitive wage.

RELATED: This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC

In 2022, the national housing wage is $25.82 per hour for a modest two-bedroom rental home and $21.25 per hour for a modest one-bedroom rental, according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a housing advocacy group.

The NLIHC released its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, an in-depth study examining how many hours an individual must work to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state — the "housing wage."

RELATED: This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.

States and territories were ranked from most expensive to least expensive in the study. The most expensive states are:

Hawaii California Massachusetts New York Washington, D.C. Washington state New Jersey Colorado Maryland Connecticut

RELATED: Study breaks down how many hours per week you need to work to afford rent in Florida

Hawaii

Hawaii’s minimum wage is $10.00 per hour with the average wage to rent for housing at $20.59. To rent a two-bedroom household in the state, a person has to earn $40.63 an hour.

To put this into perspective, a person would have to work four full-time jobs at minimum wage, working 161 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the state.

RELATED: Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

California

The report reveals Californians are among those who have it the worst. According to the report, the average Californian needs to earn an hourly wage of $39.01 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

California’s minimum wage is currently $15 an hour for most employees and $14 at businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

"In my state of California alone, there is a shortage of more than 960,000 rental homes that are affordable and available to the state’s lowest-income families. Nationwide, there is a shortage of 7 million of such rental homes," Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California and the Chairwoman of the US House Committee on Financial Services, said in a statement. Meanwhile, on any given night in America, more than 580,000 people are without homes, including over 161,000 Californians, many of whom are people of color."

RELATED: This is how much money you need to make and how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Arizona

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, the minimum wage is $14.25 per hour and to afford a two-bedroom apartment, an individual needs to make $37.97 an hour.

Renting a two-bedroom apartment in the state would require an individual to work 2.7 full-time jobs and 107 hours per week, the report finds.

RELATED: This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

Washington state

According to the report, in Washington state the fair market for a two-bedroom rental is $1,629. To avoid this level of rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $5,430 a month ($65,161 annually).

That means the average Washingtonian would need to make $31.33 per hour (working full-time) to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Washington's minimum wage statewide is $14.49 with some municipalities like Seattle paying higher. The report ranks the top five most expensive areas in the state and how much you'd need to earn to afford a two-bedroom.

RELATED: Here are the 10 most expensive US cities for renters in 2022

Washington, D.C.

The minimum wage in D.C. is $16.10 an hour, that means a renter would have to work 1.9 full-time jobs to earn a one-bedroom apartment. with the average renting wage is $36.68. To rent a two-bedroom apartment a renter would need to make $34.33 an hour meaning you would have to work 2.1 full-time jobs to earn afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to the report.

RELATED: This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Washington

New York

The study finds that earning the New York state’s minimum wage of $13.20 an hour would require someone to work 114 hours a week to afford a 2-bedroom rental or 99 hours per week to afford a 1-bedroom rental.

According to the report, the average New York City resident needs to earn an hourly wage of $45 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s minimum wage is $13 an hour with the average renter wage at $23.39 per hour. If you wanted to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the state, a renter would need to make $31. 32 an hour. The individual would have to work 2.4 full-time jobs on an average of 96 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom residence.

RELATED: Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

Colorado

The average minimum wage in Colorado is $12.56 an hour with the average renter wage at $23.55 an hour. According to the report, the average hourly wage needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment is $28.94. This means, a person would need to work 2.3 jobs to afford a two-bedroom place in the state.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s minimum wage is $14 an hour with the average renter wage at $21.30. To afford a two-bedroom apartment in the state, an individual would have to make $27.80 an hour. This means you would have to work two full-time jobs at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Maryland

The average minimum wage in Maryland is $12.50 an hour with the average renter wage at $21.52. If you’re looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the state, you would need to make $28.93 per hour. This means you would have work 2.3 full-time jobs and 93 hours a week.

Georgia

According to the report, Georgia residents need to make at least $20.97 an hour to be able to afford a two-bedroom rental home. That's an increase of $1.55 an hour from last year's calculations.

Working at the state's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, that would mean they would need to work at least 2.9 full-time jobs and work 116 hours a week - or more than 16 hours a day.

Florida

In Florida, a resident needs to make at least $26.38 per hour to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, according to the report. That number is an increase of $1.56 an hour from last year's report.

At the state's minimum wage of $10 per hour, that means they need to work at least 2.6 full-time jobs. The increase from the 2021 report is a testament to the well-documented rising rent prices in the state and beyond.

Arizona

Arizona residents earning minimum wage would need to work 73 hours per week, or nearly two full-time jobs, in order to afford a two-bedroom rental. Arizona's current minimum wage sits at $12.80.

The average Arizonan needs to earn an hourly wage of $23.44 in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment. That's an increase of $1.14 from last year. For a one-bedroom rental, you would need to earn at least $19.13.

Illinois

According to the report, the average Illinois resident needs to earn an hourly wage of $22.80 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

There are more than a dozen counties in Illinois that are the cheapest and where you will get the most bang for your buck. The minimum wage in those counties is $14.13, according to the report.

FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 13 Tampa, FOX 5 New York, FOX 13 Seattle, FOX 32 Chicago, FOX 10 Phoenix, and FOX 11 Los Angeles contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

