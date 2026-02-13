2 suspects in custody after shooting during last year's Partridge Creek Christmas tree lighting ceremony

article

The Brief Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting at Partridge Creek last November. A teen was wounded in a shooting at the open-air mall during the Christmas tree lighting event.



Months after a shooting during the Partridge Creek Christmas tree lighting ceremony, police have two suspects in custody.

Police announced an update to the Nov. 23, 2025, case on Friday.

The backstory:

An argument escalated to gunfire near the MJR Theatre at the open-air mall in Clinton Township during the tree lighting. A 17-year-old Mount Clemens boy was struck and suffered non-fatal injuries.

After the crime, police put out an alert that they were looking for one person who was seen fleeing the scene.

The latest:

Clinton Township police did not provide details about the two suspects or how they were arrested, but did thank the United States Marshals Service, the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force, and the Roseville Police Department.

"We acknowledge this was a complex, lengthy investigation. Limited information was intentionally provided during the process to ensure its success. We now stand firm: those responsible have been caught," police wrote in a press release announcing the arrests.