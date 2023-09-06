How Oakland County's Narcan vending machines can save lives

The opioid epidemic affects millions across the country and, here in Metro Detroit, leaders discussed ways to address treatment, recovery, and prevention – specifically in Oakland County.

Oakland County has $35 million to spend over the next 20 years to combat the opioid epidemic as a result of a class action lawsuit. That will enable leaders to make resources as easy and simple as a vending machine.

The county is teaming up with resource groups to turn the epidemic on its head through numerous strategies – including 45 Narcan vending machines.

"It’s as easy as getting a Pepsi," said Rick Page from Meridian Health Services. "Anybody can walk up to it and take out two doses. To save a life"

One of those lives that was saved was Sylvia Mitchell, who now is helping support people in need.

"With these two doses you administer one at a time," Mitchell said.

She was homeless for 14 years and lost loved ones throughout her addiction but is now a peer coach in Pontiac to help others break the cycle.

"I can definitely relate because I’ve walked in their shoes," she said.

Ken Daniels knows the pain and loss caused by opioids after losing his son, Jamie, to an overdose in 2016.

"Opioids don’t just affect the brain, they also break family’s hearts," he said. "We didn’t understand what addiction was, we had no idea who to turn to for help."

The county is choosing to spend the money on bolstering resources and hosting listening tours to help the most affected communities and save lives.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said the vending machines have gone through hundreds of units of Narcan since they were installed in June.

Click here for a map of Narcan locations in Oakland County.

