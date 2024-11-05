How to register to vote in Michigan on Election Day

The Brief Michigan residents can register to vote on Election Day. To register, visit your clerk's office with proof of residency by 8 p.m. Nov. 5 After registering, a voter can cast an absentee ballot at the clerk's office or visit their polling place to vote.



Haven't registered to vote yet? It's not too late.

Michigan allows same-day registration, meaning that everyone eligible to vote is able to register and cast a ballot on Election Day.

How to register to vote in Michigan

Residents interested in registering to vote on Election Day must do so in person.

To register to vote on Election Day, visit your clerk's office by 8 p.m. Nov. 5. All people in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to register.

Find your clerk's office here.

Proof of residency is required to register. Acceptable proof includes:

Michigan driver’s license, state ID, or U.S. Passport

A utility bill

Insurance documents (health, car, home, etc.)

A bank or credit card statement

Financial aid or school enrollment documents

A lease agreement

A paycheck or other government check

Other government document

Related article

How to vote after registering

Newly registered voters have two options for voting on Election Day - they can request and fill out an absentee ballot while at the clerk's office or they can go to their assigned polling place and cast a ballot.

Voters in Ann Arbor, East Lansing, and Grand Rapids have an additional option; they can take their same-day voter registration receipt to an Election Day Vote Center to receive and cast a ballot. These centers differ from polling places, as they are only available for voters registering or changing their address on Election Day.

How to view a sample ballot

All Michigan voters will decide on the next president, along with who will assume Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Beyond those two races that include everyone, voters will participate in numerous local elections, as well. For instance, residents in Oakland County are deciding on a park mileage that they can preview before voting.

Visit this link and then enter the election (State General - 11/5/2024), your county, your jurisdiction, and your precinct to see the exact ballot you will use to vote.

Related article

How many people have already voted

Heading into Election Day, nearly 46% of registered Michigan voters have cast their ballots.

Though it is Election Day, Michigan voters have already been casting their ballots for weeks.

According to data from the state, more than 2.1 million of the more than 2.3 million voters who requested absentee ballots have returned those ballots. Also, more than 1.2 million people voted early.

How to see results

FOX 2 will be tracking election results here as soon as the polls close.

You can also watch live Election Night coverage here or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

On our CTV app, we'll highlight local and national coverage all night. On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results.