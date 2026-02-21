How to support vulnerable women and girls in Detroit while celebrating resilience and success

article

For nearly four decades, Detroit-based nonprofit Alternatives for Girls has supported some of the city’s most vulnerable young women, offering safe shelter, academic support, workforce development and emotional care for those facing homelessness, instability or abuse.



Now, the organization is inviting the community to be part of that mission at its annual Role Model Celebration, a signature fundraising event that honors extraordinary women while also highlighting the journeys of the girls and young women it serves every day.



For Perrielle Pace, that journey is deeply personal.

"I legitimately do not know where I’d be," Pace told Hilary Golston. "Originally, when I was younger, I didn’t want to go to college. I didn’t even want to graduate high school. It was normal in my family not to graduate. But since I came to AFG, I have a newfound hope on my future. I got plans, I have goals, things I want to do in life, and that’s all because AFG."



Pace first connected with Alternatives for Girls after experiencing housing instability as a teenager. She said the organization did far more than provide shelter, helping cover school expenses, offering tutoring and teaching basic life skills that many take for granted.



"Not only did they provide me a house to stay, but they bridged that gap," she said. "It really bridged that gap for me."



Today, Pace is a peer educator at AFG, working to reach other young women with resources she once lacked.



"When we go out and let young girls know about our services, it builds a bridge," she said, explaining that outreach includes education about teen health, mental health resources and where to turn for help. "It’s good for me because I didn’t have that and I needed that."



Ashley Lee, Corporate Sponsorships and Events Manager for Alternatives for Girls, says those stories are exactly what the Role Model Celebration is designed to spotlight.



"That evening we will be honoring extraordinary women in our community, but we will also be celebrating the girls and the women that we serve," Lee told Golston. "We’ve been able to pour into their lives and give them the resources and the love and the emotional support that they need to create a different pathway."



Lee said AFG stands out because of its holistic approach."You could come in and need outreach services for one specific area, but we connect you up with literally any and every need that you may need," she said. "If you come in due to homelessness, we help you find shelter. In the midst of that, we connect you with workforce development. If you have a child, we have early childhood education that helps watch your children while you seek employment. It’s a big family."



The Role Model Celebration will take place Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Henry Ford in Dearborn. In addition to honoring community leaders, the event will feature live and silent auctions, including signed Detroit Tigers, Lions and Red Wings memorabilia, spa packages and domestic and international travel experiences.



"People will have the opportunity to hear more of these stories about the impact we’ve made on the women that we serve on a day to day basis," Lee said. "It’s a very impactful evening."



Organizers say it can also serve as a meaningful date night out, offering an elegant evening while directly supporting programs that change lives across Detroit.



Tickets are on sale now, but time is limited. The last chance to purchase tickets is Sunday at midnight.



To buy tickets or learn more about Alternatives for Girls and its programs, visit their website.