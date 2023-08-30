How to make Testa Barra's Bolognese with zucchini noodles

Chef Gabriella Baldwin with Testa Barra shares how to make Bolognese with zucchini noodles, an easy meal to prep as the kids head back to school.

Bolognese Sauce:

Ingredients:

• 1 lb (450g) ground beef (you can also use ground turkey, pork, or a combination)

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 carrot, finely chopped

• 1 celery stalk, finely chopped

• 1 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes

• 1/2 cup tomato sauce

• 1/2 cup red wine (optional)

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon dried basil

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Olive oil

• Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

• Grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Instructions:

• Heat a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add a splash of olive oil and sauté the chopped onion, carrot, and celery until they start to soften, about 5 minutes.

• Add the minced garlic and sauté for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

• Push the vegetables to the side of the pan and add the ground meat. Cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until browned and cooked through.

• Pour in the red wine (if using) and allow it to simmer for a couple of minutes to reduce slightly.

• Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir well to combine all the ingredients.

• Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the sauce simmer for at least 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. The longer it simmers, the richer the flavors will become.

• While the sauce is simmering, prepare the zucchini noodles.

Zucchini Noodles:

Ingredients:

• 2-3 medium zucchinis, spiralized into noodles

• Salt

Instructions:

• Place the zucchini noodles in a colander and sprinkle them with a pinch of salt. Let them sit for about 15 minutes to allow excess moisture to drain.

• After 15 minutes, gently pat the zucchini noodles dry with paper towels to remove any remaining moisture.

• Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the zucchini noodles and sauté for 2-3 minutes until they are just tender. Be careful not to overcook them, as they can become mushy.

Bringing It Together:

• Taste the Bolognese sauce and adjust the seasoning if needed.

• Serve the zucchini noodles in individual bowls or plates. Top with a generous scoop of the Bolognese sauce.

• Garnish with fresh basil leaves and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese.