How to make your own piñata

It's almost Cinco de Mayo. Here's how to make a piñata, from Twigs & Branches Floral.

Materials

-news paper or brown packing paper

-regular size balloon

-Mod Podge Glue

-Scissors

-colorful construction paper

-colorful ½-1" ribbons

-colorful tissue paper

-sponge brush for painting

-pinata goodies (candy, toys, etc.)

-clear tape

Step By Step

1. Blow up your balloon to the size you would like your pinata to be. Once you have it blown tie the balloon to seal it. Take your sponge brush and start with a few brush strokes of mod podge and you can take 3x3" cuts of news paper/brown paper to cover the entire balloon. Let this sit over night to dry well

2. Cut a 2x2" three sided cut to create an opening at the top to add your goodies in (candy, toys, etc). Add a ribbon also at the top so you are able to hang this by cutting a hole close to your other opening and make a loop knot on the inside.

3. Cut out your colorful construction paper in 6" circles and cut a slit to the center of your circle. You can fold over the paper to create a cone shape.

4. Add long streamers of colorful ribbons to the end of the cones and tape them together to the tip of the cone. Once you have 5 of these made. Add these to the pinata evenly with taping them to the pinata.

5. After you attach your cones with ribbons you can cut out your colorful tissue paper in 3x3" squares. Take your sponge brush and add some mod podge to start covering the news paper/brown paper.

6. Take your 3x3" cut ours and push them over the end of your sponge brush handle to create a 3D tissue piece. Take the end of the brush with the paper on it and push it on to the mod podge area and cover the whole piece with tissue paper.

7. Once you have covered your whole pinata. Fill it with goodies!

---

Launch MYO Party Book Release l Financial Drive for Detroit Food Academy

May 5th, 2022

6:00pm-9:00pm

The Whiskey Factory

1000 Maple St. l Detroit

Your $60 Ticket incudes:

Early release copy of MYO Party Book ($35 value)

Donation to Detroit Food Academy

Food stations and drink samplings

Purchase tickets here.

For More Information on Detroit Food Academy:

A portion of the proceeds from this event along with future books sales will benefit the Detroit Food Academy.

Advertisement

It is a nonprofit organization that inspires young Detroiters (ages 10-24) through culinary arts and food entrepreneurship.