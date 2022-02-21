How to report potholes in Michigan; resources in Metro Detroit

article

Potholes are a problem experienced in many states, but they are especially famous and a seemingly never-ending issue in the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local county road commissions have resources available as well as information on potholes and how to report them.

What is a pothole?

A pothole is a missing part of the road caused by a combination of changing weather conditions and vehicle traffic.

The weather changes a lot in Michigan. The state's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles are what produce our potholes.

Water seeps into cracks in the pavement and freezes and thaws. This creates a gap in the road that increases in size every time it happens.

As cars drive over these weakened and cracked areas, the pieces eventually break off and create a pothole.

How do I report a pothole in Michigan?

To report a pothole on state roads (usually starting with M, I, or US) you can call MDOT at (888)296-4546, or fill out their Report a Pothole form.

Potholes can also be reported to your county's road commission.

Macomb County Road Commission: Road maintenance requests, such as pothole repair, can be called on at (586)463-8671. Requests can also be made online through a form on their Road maintenance requests, such as pothole repair, can be called on at (586)463-8671. Requests can also be made online through a form on their website

Monroe County Road Commission: Service requests can be made through a form on the road commission's Service requests can be made through a form on the road commission's website . The Maintenance Division can be reached at (734)240-5102.

Oakland County Road Commission: Large potholes and emergency situations can be called on at (877)858-4804. Non-emergencies can be sent in through a form on their Large potholes and emergency situations can be called on at (877)858-4804. Non-emergencies can be sent in through a form on their website

St. Clair County Road Commission: Pothole repair requests can be made to City Hall at (810)329-7121 ext. 205. Include the location in the repair request.

Washtenaw County Road Commission: Potholes that need immediate attention can be called on at (734)761-1500. Reports can also be submitted on their Potholes that need immediate attention can be called on at (734)761-1500. Reports can also be submitted on their website or through their WCRC Fix It app.

Wayne County Road Commission: Road hazards, such as potholes, can be called into the road commission at 1(888)762-3273. They can also be submitted online through their Road hazards, such as potholes, can be called into the road commission at 1(888)762-3273. They can also be submitted online through their website

How do I make a damage claim?

If your vehicle was damaged by a pothole, claims can be made through county road commissions if they occurred on a local road. MDOT only processes damage claims made on state roads.

