How to schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment in Michigan

While not every Michigander can get a coronavirus vaccine, the breadth of eligibility for those who can get inoculated is expanding every week.

For those that can get a vaccine, the state health department has set up two primary options for scheduling an appointment. Local health agencies also have created their own systems that the state has linked its website to.

The simplest ways of scheduling a vaccine appointment start either online or over the phone.

Scheduling a vaccine appointment online

For those with easy access to the Internet, the best place to start is heading to the Michigan Coronavirus Vaccine website. There, residents will find information about finding vaccine sites, data on the coronavirus treatment, and information on vaccine providers.

Selecting the "find a site in your county" tab will take people to a list of local health departments with available vaccine sites. Each option has a link that if clicked will take readers directly to the respective website. There are also phone numbers under some options that will connect callers directly to the health department

Vaccines can be scheduled on each of these sites.

Click here to see a list of available local health departments offering vaccines administrations

Many retailers in Michigan are also offering COVID-19 vaccines. They include:

The health department also has an interactive website where someone can enter their address and it will reveal nearby locations where they can get a COVID-19 test.

Scheduling a vaccine appointment on a phone

For those who don't have easy access to the Internet or struggle navigating the state's websites, they can also use two different phone numbers to schedule an appointment.

The COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at (888) 535-6136, which is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The number 211 is a free, confidential service that connects residents to local community organizations that have partnered with MDHHS. It's used for assisting residents with connecting to local testing sites. There are seven regional contact centers that work with 7,000 health agencies.

Other services

Additionally, the state has established a partnership with a technology company that will offer a series of lessons for elderly residents on registering for an appointment online.

The goal is to give them the tools to schedule it themselves. Registration is required. To register, visit www.getsetup.io/michigan or call 1-888-559-1614.

Learn more here.