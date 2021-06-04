How to see $3 kids movies this summer at Emagine

As Michigan returns to some sense of normalcy, Emagine Theatres is launching a summer movie plan to get out of the heat and take in a movie - at a deep discount.

Emagine announced the Summer Kids' Movie Series that starts on Friday, June 4. Between now and Aug. 5, the theaters will show favorite family movies that are suitable for all ages including "Sing", "Madagascar", and "Minions".

Tickets for everyone - adults and children alike - are just $3 each. You can also get a Magic Pack, which includes the ticket, popcorn, and a small drink for $6.75.

Times vary by location so be sure to check the link here for times and tickets.

Here's the schedule for the Summer Kids' Movie Series at Emagine:

June 4 - 10: The Secret Life of Pets (PG)

June 11-17: Sing (PG)

June 18-24: Spirit (G)

June 25-July 1: Madagascar (PG)

July 2 - 8: Kung Fu Panda (PG)

July 9 - 15: Trolls World Tour (PG)

July 16 - 22: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (PG) - Christmas in July

July 23 - 29: How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

July 30 - Aug 5: Minions (PG)

