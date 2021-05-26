Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Check out what's going on in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Detroit Women of Comedy Festival

Virtual

Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5

The virtual Detroit Women of Comedy Festival includes both free shows and a headliner on Saturday that costs $15.

The event features numerous acts from women comedians that can be watched on Planet Ant’s channels on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. If you buy tickets for the headlining show, you will receive a Zoom link to watch.

See the full schedule and buy tickets here.

Summer Kick Off

Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville

Friday, June 4 from 4-10 p.m., Saturday, June 5 from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, June 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

Start summer with a carnival at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

The event with include rides and food trucks featuring carnival fair, including corn dogs, elephant ears, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Admission is free and wristbands are $8 for one day of rides.

ART on the GRAND 2021

Downtown Farmington

Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This 12th annual juried fine art and craft fair returns to Farmington after being canceled in 2020.

The event will be held between Farmington Road and Grove Street on Grand River Avenue. Admission is free.

Spring Flea Market

Flat Rock Speedway in Flat Rock

Sunday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The spring flea market was postponed from May. Visit the racetrack to buy items from a number of vendors.

Corktown Walking Tour

FOLK Detroit

Sunday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m.

Join the Detroit Experience Factory to learn about Corktown history, as well as what is new in the neighborhood. Tickets are $20.

Make sure you bring a fully charged cell phone and headphones that you will use during the tour.

Learn more and buy tickets here.