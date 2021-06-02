Weekly Music on the Lake concerts return to St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Enjoy free concerts on Lake St. Clair all summer long.
Shows will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores each Wednesday night beginning June 9.
Related: SCS breweries release perfect summer brews
Teddy Petty and the Refugees will perform from 7-8:30 p.m.
Full Music on the Lake schedule:
- June 16 – Motor City Josh & The Big Three
- June 23 – The Groove Council
- June 30 – Atomic Radio
- July 7 – Mainstream Drive
- July 14 – Rock Star
- July 21 – Captain Fantastic Detroit
- July 28 – American Ages
- Aug. 4 – Joey Vee Band
- Aug. 11 – Air Margaritaville
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
---
More things to do
Advertisement