Weekly Music on the Lake concerts return to St. Clair Shores

By Amber Ainsworth
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Enjoy free concerts on Lake St. Clair all summer long.

Shows will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores each Wednesday night beginning June 9.

Teddy Petty and the Refugees will perform from 7-8:30 p.m.

Full Music on the Lake schedule:

  • June 16 – Motor City Josh & The Big Three
  • June 23 – The Groove Council
  • June 30 – Atomic Radio
  • July 7 – Mainstream Drive
  • July 14 – Rock Star
  • July 21 – Captain Fantastic Detroit
  • July 28 – American Ages
  • Aug. 4 – Joey Vee Band
  • Aug. 11 – Air Margaritaville

