Weekly Music on the Lake concerts return to St. Clair Shores

Enjoy free concerts on Lake St. Clair all summer long.

Shows will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores each Wednesday night beginning June 9.

Related: SCS breweries release perfect summer brews

Teddy Petty and the Refugees will perform from 7-8:30 p.m.

Full Music on the Lake schedule:

June 16 – Motor City Josh & The Big Three

June 23 – The Groove Council

June 30 – Atomic Radio

July 7 – Mainstream Drive

July 14 – Rock Star

July 21 – Captain Fantastic Detroit

July 28 – American Ages

Aug. 4 – Joey Vee Band

Aug. 11 – Air Margaritaville

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

---