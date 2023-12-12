How to vote for FOX 2 at Gardner White's Festival of Trees

This holiday season, Gardner White is hosting a friendly competition to raise money for charities through a fan vote on trees. And we need your help!

FOX 2 took part in Twinkle Town's Parade of Trees to kick off the holiday season at the store's Warren location. There were a total of 14 trees who entered the competition with each charity getting a donation. But Gardner White is also asking you to vote on your favorite tree – with the winner getting a $10,000 donation.

Roop Raj, Taryn Asher, and Brandon Hudson took part in the tree decorating – and our charity is Kids-TALK Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves children under the age of 18 who are survivors of abuse, neglect, and trauma.

We want you to vote for us – head here and get your vote in by Wednesday!

Voting goes through December 13th and the winning participant’s charity of choice will receive a $10,000 donation.⁠