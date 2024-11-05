How to track Michigan Presidential results: Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris

After years of campaigning, Election Day is officially here and Michigan is once again a key battleground state in the race for the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Michigan’s 15 Electoral Votes are up for grabs as both candidates race to 270 in the 2024 Election.

On the Democratic side, there are several states that are locks – California, Washington, New York, to name a few. Similarly, Republicans are virtually guaranteed to win states like Missouri, Texas, and Florida.

Though nothing is a promise in Presidential Elections; 8 years ago, Michigan was seen as part of the ‘blue wall’ – 18 states that were believed to be ‘safe’ for Democrats – but was won by Trump in that election as he upset Hillary Clinton in her White House bid.

You can watch the counties as they are counted in Michigan with the map below.

For the third straight Presidential election, Michigan is a battleground states – one of seven across the country that are believed to determine who will win the White House.

FOX 2 will be following Election Results all week long, if necessary, in the state of Michigan and throughout the country.

Track more results for every race that matters the most to you here.

Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time.

For most of the state, it's 8 p.m. ET. However, there's the far west corner of the Upper Peninsula that's in central time – which means those polls will close at 8 p.m. CT, (9 p.m. ET).

We are tracking results for other races as well – including the U.S. Senate seat between Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers, and multiple U.S. House Seats.