How to track your ballot in Michigan

The Brief Absentee ballots can be returned until 8 p.m. on election day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 4. Voters are able to track their ballots online. You are also able to register to vote so that you can cast a ballot on election day.



Election day has arrived in Michigan, and voters are able to cast their ballot either by going to their polling place or dropping off their absentee ballot to their clerk or drop box.

Tracking your ballot

Those who chose to vote absentee are able to track their ballots and make sure that it was received by their clerk.

Track your ballot by visiting this website and entering your information. You are able to access this site by entering your name, birth month, birth year, and zip code, or your driver's license number, birth month, and birth year.

This website will show when your absentee ballot application was received, when the ballot was sent by the clerk, and when the clerk received the completed ballot back. It also indicates if you are on the permanent absentee ballot list.

Returning an absentee ballot

Voters have until 8 p.m. on election day to return their ballots.

Absentee ballots can either be returned to a drop box or your clerk's office.

Find your clerk here.

Registering to vote

Even if you aren't registered to vote, you can register and cast a ballot on election day, up until when the polls close at 8 p.m.

To register to vote, visit your clerk's office.

How to check your registration status

Unsure if you are registered to vote? Checking is easy.

Visit this website and fill out your information to check your registration status.

You can also use that same website to view a sample ballot, find your polling place, locate a ballot drop box, and check if you are signed up to receive an absentee ballot.