Michigan November Election 2025: When do polls open, how to register, voting guide

The November election is here and there are plenty of races to pay attention to around Michigan, ranging from high-stakes mayoral campaigns to billions of dollars in public safety and school proposals that voters will be casting ballots on.

Polls open up around 7 a.m. around most of Michigan. While many may have already cast their vote via absentee ballot, residents will have all day to participate at the polls if they have not yet had their say.

While this is not a presidential election year, local races have just as much impact as the larger ones do. Below is our guide for voting as well as a summary of the biggest races and proposals awaiting Metro Detroit voters.

When do polls open in Michigan?

Michigan polls open for in person voting on Election Day at 7 a.m. local time.

Due to Michigan covering two time zones, some voters in the Upper Peninsula will have to wait an extra hour to vote.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. local time. But again, due to the second time zone, that will be 9 p.m. ET before all polls are closed.

Who is eligible to vote in Michigan?

Before Election Day, you need to ensure that you're registered to vote and that you are eligible to vote in your city.

In order to vote in Michigan, you must live in the state and have established residency for at least 30 days before Election Day.

That means if you've moved within the state of Michigan, you have to re-register. If you’ve moved within the same city, you only need to update your address with the clerk’s office.

You must also be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and not serving time in jail or prison.

Registering to vote in person:

Registering to vote in person is allowed up until the time polls close on election day. As long as you are in line to register by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to register and cast a ballot.

To register to vote, visit your clerk's office. In order to register, a voter must provide proof of residency after visiting the clerk's office:

Proof of residency includes:

A Michigan driver’s license or state ID

A current utility bill

A bank statement

A paycheck or government check

Other government documents

How to check your registration status

Unsure if you are registered to vote? Checking is easy.

Visit this website and fill out your information to check your registration status.

You can also use that same website to view a sample ballot, find your polling place, locate a ballot drop box, and check if you are signed up to receive an absentee ballot.

Voted absentee? Check status here

A Michigan Secretary of State website shows when you applied for an absentee ballot, as well as when it was mailed to you.

Voters can also contact their clerk's office with questions about their absentee ballot status.

See when your ballot was sent here.

First-time voters in Michigan

You must be at least 18 on Election Day to be eligible to vote.

Anyone who turns 18 after Nov. 4 is not eligible to vote in this election.

Minors can register to vote as young as 16, but all that does is make it so those voters are automatically registered to vote when they are 17 ½. It does not allow those voters to cast ballots before they turn 18.

First-time voters have the same rights to vote as established voters – meaning they can vote by mail or in person.

Those voters can submit their ballot by mail early, as long as they are 18 on Election Day.

November Election Guide

Despite being an election made up mostly of local races, there is plenty to pay attention to for voters all around Metro Detroit. A full list of every election is provided by the state, which can be found by tapping on this link here.

FOX 2 has also put together guides for many of the big races as well as a list of the proposals and millages that are upcoming.

