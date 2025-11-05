How to watch the Lions-Commanders in revenge chance for playoff loss

article

The Brief The Lions play an injury-depleted Commanders team on the road Sunday. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will be out with an elbow injury. It is a rematch of the Lions' catastrophic playoff loss to the Commaders in last year's postseason.



Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions have more regular season losses than all of last year.

The Lions (5-3) have a chance to get back in the win column and gain some measure of revenge (no matter how slight) against the Washington Commanders Sunday.

The Commanders upset the Lions 45-31 in the divisional round in last year's playoffs - but won't have a chance to face star quarterback Jayden Daniels who was injured Sunday night with a dislocated elbow.

How to Watch the Lions

The Lions play at the Commanders at 4:25 p.m. on FOX 2

Get ready with Lions Gameday Live at 10 a.m. on FOX 2.

Sunday night at 11 p.m. is Lions Game Night with locker room interviews and analysis.

The Lions are heavy favorites on the road with most betting sites making Detroit 8.5 point favorites.

The Season So Far

The Lions are coming off a disappointing 27-24 loss to the Vikings at Ford Field Sunday.

Making matters worse, the offensive line is dealing with its share of injuries losing Christian Mahogany and with Taylor Decker nursing a few maladies, as well as Penai Sewell.

The Lions were 5-of-17 on third downs and had a season-high of penalties with 10 for 76 yards.

But when it comes to pity parties, one would be hard-pressed to find a team limping into Sunday as much as Washington.

Along with Daniels' injury, the Commanders lost standout receiver Terry McLaurin with a recurring quad injury.

(Honolulu Blue &) Silver Linings

There was plenty of poor play to go around at Ford Field Sunday but it wasn't all bad.

For starters, the Lions racked up five sacks against the Vikings and were aided by the return of Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold to the secondary.

And speaking of Arnold, he made his first interception and had three passes defensed in his first game back from a shoulder injury.

On the other side of the ball, just a few days after Offensive Coordinator John Morton said he had "failed Jameson Williams," the big-play receiver bounced back.

Williams had four catches for 66 yards, including a clutch sideline high-wire act 37-yard scoring grab.