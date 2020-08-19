Howell school year begins with 80 percent of students choosing in-person classes

It's the start of the school year for Howell Public Schools.



"It was a fantastic first day, I got out on school bus and rode the school bus," said Erin MacGregor, Superintendent.

MacGregor said he paid attention to the smallest of details as students returned to class after a statewide shutdown of schools since March of the previous school year, to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus continues.



"We were provided a roadmap by the state of Michigan to say that if we are in stage four, we could bring kids back using certain requirements of the safety plan. We've implemented those things."

Things like enhanced cleaning and requirements for personal protection equipment.

"That's a new protocol for kids to come to school and a facial mask," he said.

*Parents had a choice to send their children back to school or learn remotely. One father of two, with one in elementary and the other in middle school, opted for in-person.



"The best way to get educated, is to be in the classroom setting," said Eric Stolen.

The vast majority of the district parents are in agreement, with about 80 percent of families opting for in-person, according to MacGregor.

Advertisement

But there are still concerns.

"Our biggest concern is them bringing something home from school," Stolen said.

Gerald Wilson says his grandson who is in the third grade at Howell Public School, is taking the online route.

"I don't think they should be going," he said. "One child gets this, it is going to spread like a fire."

MacGregor says he's not only confident about in-person instruction as an educator but as a parent.

"I have three kids, one started their sophomore year and two, my twins, started sixth grade," MacGregor said. "It was great and they were excited."

On the first day pictures circulated of overcrowded hallways at one school in the district. The superintendent says there are some things to work on.

"Can we try to social distance our kids better? Absolutely," he said.