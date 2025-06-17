HUDA clinic, Michigan's largest free clinic, offers telemedicine through Doximity dial

article

The Brief HUDA, Detroit's largest free clinic, serves 1,450 patients annually with 600 volunteers. Telemedicine enhances patient care, offering medical translation and psychiatric insights by observing patients' living environments.



It’s the largest free clinic in Detroit, providing free medical services to so many people in need.

They’re getting help from telemedicine.

By the numbers:

Not only is the Health Unit on Davison Avenue, HUDA, the largest free clinic in Detroit, it’s the largest in Michigan.

"Last year we had 1,450 unique unduplicated patients for over 5,500 patient appointments," said executive Director Tracy Wilson.

In an unassuming building in Davison on the City’s west side, 600 volunteers see patients, for free. The word is getting out. Especially with the large population of Bangladesh.

"With Hamtramck being just down the road from us. We have a very substantial Bangla-speaking population," Wilson said.

Big picture view:

The clinic and see patients for a variety of illnesses.

"Most patients here have type two diabetes and hypertension," said coordinator Dania Jadallah.

They even have a pharmacy with a variety of medications. But it’s been in the area of telemedicine from Doximity, a dialer for free clinics that has allowed HUDA to see more patients.

Doximity can also provide medical translation services, especially helpful in psychiatric treatment.

"It’s revolutionized our psychiatry," Wilson said. "Our providers are able to see their patients actually in their living environment, which gives them greater insight to some of the things that are going on in their life."

There’s even a garden where patients can get free food.

Dig deeper:

Amazingly, all this is done with the clinic just open three days a week and with a budget of just a half million dollars.

Donations are always accepted.