Hudson's Detroit's first retail tenant revealed

The Brief Alo, a workout clothing store, is opening at Hudson's Detroit. The store is expected to open in the late summer.



The first retailer coming to Hudson's Detroit was revealed Friday.

Alo, a company that sells workout clothing, is slated to open in the late summer.

"Detroit is brimming with purpose and Alo's dedication to wellness and community complements the city's vibrancy and growth," said Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees. "As the inaugural retail tenant at Hudson's Detroit, we welcome Alo and embrace this as a significant moment for the city."

Other tenants that will call Hudson's home include a hotel, condos, and General Motors, which is relocating from the Renaissance Center.