Human remains were discovered in a Monroe County garage after calls of a structure fire that included reports that it had blown up.

The sheriff's office received numerous 911 calls around 9:15 a.m. that an explosion had occurred in Bedford Township, in the area of Case Drive and Linwood Drive.

Two deputies traveled to the scene found a detached garage on fire with damage consistent with an explosion.

After the fire department responded to the scene and put out the fire, a search of the garage was conducted. Inside, a body was found located inside a vehicle that had been parked.

Both the county fire department and sheriff's detective bureau are investigating the scene.

The remains were also taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

It's unclear what caused the fire and the victim has not been identified.

Both the Bedford Township Fire Department and the Whiteford Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.