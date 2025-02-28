Northville Township crash: Man dies after vehicle hits bridge and catches fire

The Brief A man from Northville died after losing control of his vehicle. Local residents expressed shock at the severity of the crash. Authorities are investigating the cause.



A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the base of a bridge in Northville Township.

What we know:

The accident happened just after 10 on Hines Drive—the driver was trapped inside the vehicle as it burst into flames.

A 37-year-old man from Northville died in a crash after losing control of his vehicle on Hines Drive, smashing into the 6 Mile Bridge in Northville Township. The accident happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

"It’s mind-blowing to see that a car can be reduced to something like that in a short period of time, and I hope whoever was in it didn’t suffer because it looks pretty tragic," said Jen, who lives nearby.

She says she heard the sirens throughout the afternoon. Northville Township and surrounding municipalities responded and police say the victim was dead on arrival.

"He was only 37. Gosh, I don’t know. You think you wonder I don't know what exactly happened, if it was medical-related. Very scary, and I feel bad for what happened," she said.

What we don't know:

Exactly how this happened is still under investigation.

Jen says Hines Drive isn’t a dangerous road.

"Never ever seen anything like this in my life. To see a car like that in that type of condition is mind-blowing," said Jen.

What's next:

The investigation continues into exactly what may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.