Humane Society of Huron Valley overcrowded with 513 animals, asking for help

The overcrowding at the Humane Society of Huron Valley is the worst it has been in years.

Wendy Welch, an employee at the animal shelter, says she has been there for 15 years and has never seen this many animals in their care.

The organization, in Ann Arbor, is currently housing 513 animals.

"We are one of many, many, many shelters who are full – and in fact, over full," Welch said.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley was even housing a potbellied pig named Cucumber, who was found in a field and dropped off last week.

Cucumber the pig

On Tuesday, Cucumber was adopted – but until then, he was being kept inside one of the shelter's dog play-yards.

"We are putting animals wherever we can find places, and we're really hoping to find places more like peoples' homes," Welch said.

Tiki the "Houdini dog" was introduced to FOX 2 viewers last month. He is an escape artist who somehow keeps finding ways to break out of the shelter.

Tiki is in need of a new home again despite him previously being adopted during the organization's "Empty the Shelter" event.

"He is still here because he's looking for a very specific adopter who can handle some separation anxiety," Welch said.

Tiki the "Houdini dog."

The overcrowding is the worst Welch has seen in her 15 years at the shelter, she said. Fortunately, they are in a position where they do not have to euthanize for space.

However, the shelter is no place for all the adoptable dogs and cats – long term.

"It's just a temporary place," Welch said. "And really, where animals belong, companion animals belong in homes. …We've been having a lot of lost and found dogs, dogs specifically that aren't microchipped."

The shelter is strongly encouraging pet owners to microchip their dogs and is making an even more urgent plea for individuals to adopt or foster pets.

"It strains our volunteers and our staff big time to have to care for so many animals," Welch said.

The shelter is open for adoptions seven days a week, and have a variety of times slots available. Check their website for times; no appointment needed.