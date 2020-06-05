Hundreds walk MacArthur Bridge from Detroit to Belle Isle in Peace March

A group of young activists and community leaders are marching peacefully across the MacArthur Bridge, commonly known as the Belle Isle Bridge, from Detroit to Belle Isle.

The group is led by Ken Snapp and is supported by hundreds, including Detroit Lion Running Back, Joique Bell, and the Joique Bell Charity. It's also supported by Representative Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich) who spoke to the group before they started the walk.

The march is on the 8th day of planned protests against police brutality but organizers have stressed that it is not a protest - but a peaceful march.

After speakers welcomed the crowd, organizers said it was going to be a silent march - to consider all the ways they can help their communities.

Black and white, men, women, and children all marched together on Friday in the massive movement in support of Black Lives Matter.

There were some Detroit Lions, public officials, Michigan State Police, and Detroit Police Officers all saying it's time to change.

"You can either face everything and remain the same or you can face everything and rise and that's what Detroit does every day," marcher Zara Northhover said.

Organizers said they wanted to recreate the unit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fostered at protests during the Civil Rights movement.

"Dr King's main goal was to bring everyone together. That's what initially the vision was - the Selma march - to unify. Once Dr. King came with different leaders, folks of different races, it unified everyone," Snapp said

They were all organized and unified with the same goal: putting an end to police brutality. Included in that were police officers as well.

"How do you change police brutality? It starts with the police you can't have a conversation without the police. So we want to be inviting first before we are brash and throwing out insults and ridicule - you have to invite people in because they are people as well," Snapp said.

Friday's march is just the beginning, organizers say, and supporters are hopeful the message of peace catches on.

"When you have clergymen, when you have public officials, when you have athletes, when you have entrepreneurs, when you have intrapreneurs in corporate America, when you have police officers, nurses, white, African- American, Muslim, Middle-Eastern - people from literally all walks of life come together its because they're coming together to say enough is enough," Northhover said.