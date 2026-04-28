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The Brief Dry ice, a poker stick, and a little dirt is all that's needed for rat removal. The method has been used by the Ferndale Rat Patrol, which is no stranger to dealing with rodents that have found a home on the properties of residents.



Have a rat problem? You're not alone.

Metro Detroit can feel overrun by the pesky rodents, leading to havoc in yards and damage to vehicles. And once they have burrowed, their numbers can quickly spread, creating a much bigger problem.

And the solution isn't always cheap or effective. However, a group of committed rodent hunters have come up with a clean and efficient solution.

Big picture view:

The Ferndale Rat Patrol spawned following the emergence of a massive rodent problem in the southern Oakland County community.

Since then, they have played whack-a-mole with the rat population around the city. Over that time, the group has crafted its own methodology, terminology, and even camaraderie while out on deployment.

They have even noticed subtle preferences in the behavior of rats, depending on where they are burrowing - including the bougie manners of the rats that reside in the northwest quadrant of the city.

Burrow Busting in Ferndale

According to the rat patrol, there are three things one needs to deal with on their rodent problem: dry ice, a poker stick, and some dirt.

Depending on the size of the burrow, doing this with others can make the task easier — especially if one of the problem rats decides to make a run for it. City council member Laura Mikulski has been part of the efforts from the beginning.

"What we are doing is putting solid CO2 in each and every hole that we find. That solid CO2 is going to sublimate into gaseous CO2. It is heavier than air, it sinks down into the burrow system.

"What that does is while the rats are sleeping, it is going to anesthetize and euthanize them," she said. "There is no clean-up, there is no smell. We are going to seal them in once we have the dry ice in place, and now you got a little rat tomb."

Why dry ice?

The method of rat removal involves dry ice.

The reason is tied to both its lethality in an enclosed environment and its minimal impact on the surrounding wildlife. Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide.

The method as a removal tool is an option for exterminators in other states, but not in Michigan.

Anyone deploying the material will want their dry ice in a cooler and plastic cups to scoop it out. Once ready, the dry ice should be inserted into every hole in the burrow.

A sturdy stick can help push enough dry ice to fill the opening. From there, dirt is packed on top to encase the dry ice inside the burrow's holes. This step can help identify any other holes that have not been discovered by the appearance of white smoke seeping from the ground.

What's next:

It will only take a couple of days to determine whether the burrow bust was successful.

If more holes emerge, then the process only needs to be repeated. However, if no holes appear, then that means the rats have been humanely eliminated without any cleanup.

From there, it's recommended the site be sprayed with a mixture of water and bleach to eliminate the scent of rats, which can attract more rodents that will treat the familiar smell as safe passage.