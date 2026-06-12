Police: Children found left inside hot car while moms were shopping in Redford

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The Brief Three young children were found left inside a vehicle amid this week's heatwave on Thursday. The children were spotted inside a vehicle at the Redford Plaza at Telegraph and W. Chicago by a witness who called 911. The mothers were arrested at the plaza and the children were treated for heat exposure.



Two women were arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving children inside a vehicle at a shopping center during this week's heat wave.

The backstory:

Police arrived at Redford Plaza at Telegraph and W. Chicago after a report of three children spotted inside a vehicle that was not running and with windows only partially open.

A witness called 911 and responding officers located the two mothers of the children shopping within the plaza.

Both women were taken into custody for child neglect, while the children were transported to Garden City Hospital for heat exposure.

The children were stabilized, recovered and released to family.

Child Protective Services is investigating the incident.

"Leaving young children in a vehicle unsupervised is never safe," Redford police said in a statement. "Children are at risk of being kidnapped or wandering off. In this heat, the interior of a vehicle can reach life-threatening temperatures in minutes, even with the windows cracked.

"Never leave children or pets in an unsupervised vehicle. Leaving the air-conditioning on is only acceptable if there is an active monitoring system to notify you if the air-conditioning fails AND you are available to return to that vehicle within moments."

Upon investigation by police and CPS, a charging decision will be made by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, when the suspects will be named, if applicable.