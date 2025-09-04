article

The Brief The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is looking for new ideas about future programming at it 13 different parks. A survey is available to be filled out by the public



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks is looking for input from residents to help them decide what their next list of priorities should be.

The group is looking for ideas from the public with the help of a new community survey. Should the park system focus on more trails? Making each one more accessible? Broadening their appeal with more events? The responses will inform future programming about what the public would like to see in the coming years.

Big picture view:

The metroparks currently has 13 different parks dotted around Southeast Michigan, stretching from shorelines along Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair to the east as well as more inland spaces in Livingston and Washtenaw counties to the west.

The parks are mostly located on the outskirts of Metro Detroit, offering bike paths, kayaking opportunities, and public playgrounds for kids.

Other options include beaches, disc golf courses, and nature centers.

The parks also feature a wide slate of available programs, including bird watching, yoga, and late-night hikes. There are also seasonal science events to help get kids involved in the world around them.

What you can do:

The last time the metroparks put out a survey was in 2022.

Events like Night of the Dragon at Stony Creek Metropark, Blue Moon at the Beach at Kensington Metropark, as well as a lot more pet-friendly options were added.

To fill out this latest survey, tap the link here. The survey is expected to be open through early fall.