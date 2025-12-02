Police working to identify body found along Lake Huron in northern Michigan

The Brief Michigan State Police need help identifying a body found along Lake Huron last week. Police believe the body, which was discovered in Ocqueoc Township, may have been dead for as little as three months or as long as three years. Foul play is not suspected.



Michigan State Police are seeking help identifying the body of a man that they believe died any time between three months and three years ago.

According to MSP, the body was found Nov. 26 along the shore of Lake Huron at a home on Raven Drive in Ocqueoc Township.

Police said the man was wearing a black North Face jacket and blue jeans.

Foul play is not suspected, but police do not know how the unknown man ended up where he was found along the lake. An investigation is ongoing, and police are awaiting a medical examiner's report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 989-354-4101.