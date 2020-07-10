Huron-Clinton Metroparks releases drive-in movie schedule for summer

As a mid-July heatwave appears to take a slight pause over the weekend, the high temperatures are expected to return next week. With the brutal stretch of humidity and heat pounding the region, going outside may not sound like a lot of fun.

But like all things, this scorcher will pass, too. And when it does, there's a string of drive-in movies hosted in several of the parks that dot the Metro Detroit landscape.

From Star Wars to Toy Story, and even a few classics, there's lots to look forward to for the second half of the summer break. And they start with The Secret Life of Pets 2 on July 25.

While it too will pass, the pandemic has severely restricted the kind of fun and entertainment most wait for in the summer. But not even social distancing rules can stop drive-in movies. You even have the option of a socially distanced bicycle.

Below is a list of everything playing in theaters this summer:

July 25 | The Secret Life of Pets 2 | Willow Metropark

August 8 | Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Kensington Metropark

August 13 | Field of Dreams | Lake St. Clair Metropark

August 14 | Toy Story 4 | Hudson Mills Metropark

August 15 | Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Willow Metropark

August 22 | Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Stony Creek Metropark

August 27 | A League of Their Own | Lake St. Clair Metropark

August 28 | Frozen 2 | Kensington Metropark

August 29 | Toy Story 4 | Willow Metropark

September 5 | Aladdin | Stony Creek Metropark

You can get more information about the movies and the park addresses here.