Huron Township police chase woman in dangerous pursuit that ends at a landfill

Police tell FOX 2 the woman who led them on a wild and dangerous chase has done this before. It all happened Wednesday afternoon when Huron Township investigators say the 54-year-old woman had just been causing problems for Taylor police.



An intense police chase in Huron Township was captured on dashboard cameras. Investigators say a woman suffering a mental health crisis threatened to shoot officers in Taylor before speeding down several streets and into multiple neighborhoods, putting many drivers in danger.

Police tell FOX 2 the woman who led them on a wild and dangerous chase has done this before. This time, she allegedly called 911 threatening to shoot officers.

The video will leave you on edge, and it only gets more intense from there. Huron Township police chased the woman across town with traffic in full flow.

"The suspect got up to speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour on a two-lane road in our township, weaving in and out of traffic," said Huron Twp. Police chief Everette Robbins. "She hit one of our officers head-on, and at times was even driving head-on toward other drivers."

It all happened Wednesday afternoon when Huron Township investigators say the 54-year-old woman had just been causing problems for Taylor police when suddenly they had to deal with her at high rates of speed.

"They had evidently had a pursuit with our suspect earlier in the day," Robbins said. "That suspect had called their police department via 911 saying that she was going to shoot officers, and she was racking guns in the background."

Officers later found nine guns, a mix of handguns and rifles with scopes, some of them loaded.

But first, they had to stop her.

At one point, officers cornered the suspect at a house. Huron Township’s police chief said he is grateful to those who stepped in to help.

"We don’t recommend it, but we really appreciate it, and we believe that’s somebody from our community," he said. "Again, it just shows what type of community we have, and we’re very thankful."

Police say they are treating this case as one involving a person suffering from mental illness. FOX 2 was told officers originally tried to get her help before this incident.