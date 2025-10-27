As Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica, Detroiters with connections there wait - and worry

The Brief Detroiters from Jamaica are worried for loved ones back home in the path of a hurricane. Hurricane Melissa is a Category-5 and is on a path to hit Jamaica.



All eyes are on Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa draws closer to the island.

The backstory:

But for some in Southeast Michigan from Jamaica, hurricane reports are hitting home as concerns over the Category 5 storm continue to grow.

At Island Spice Caribbean restaurant at McNichols and Ashton, the flavors of home are in every Jamaican dish they serve.

But as owner Chris Mitchell serves up these Jamaican recipes, he can’t help but think about Hurricane Melissa as it heads toward his homeland.

"Jamaica is small and rebuilding will be very hard for Jamaica right now, because of the economy and everything with the way things are going right now," Mitchell said. "It will be a very hard spot for Jamaica."

Mitchell’s manager and chef is also from Jamaica.

"I have my son there," said Sandra Reid Hutchinson. "I’ve got my grandson there. I’ve been crying because it’s hard."

Hurricane Melissa became a Category 5 storm Monday. Meteorologists expect the storm to bring catastrophic landslides and flooding.

"We’ve experienced a Category Four like Gilbert," Hutchinson said. "And I know what Gilbert was like because I was there when Gilbert came. But now we’re talking about a major storm that is 50 times the size of Jamaica, it’s going to sweep everything.

"I tell you, people are going to die."

Hutchinson’s son can't leave the island.

"I just spoke with him," she said. "He’s a cop so he has to be at work, so just imagine that. And he said, 'Mom, the rain is pouring non-stop.'"

And right now for the community at this restaurant, they say they’re leaning on their faith.

"We just have to hope and pray that God and his mercy, will just do something different," Hutchinson said.

Chris Mitchell, left,Island Spice Caribbean restaurant owner and Sandra Reid Hutchinson, manager and chef.