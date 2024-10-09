Hurricane Milton live cameras: Tracking category 4 storm barreling into Florida

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a category 4 hurricane on Wednesday night, and it will be catastrophic for the state.

FOX 13 Tampa meteorologists say Milton is beginning to encounter a less favorable environment with strong wind shear, which will continue to lessen the intensity of the storm before it makes landfall. But it will still be a major hurricane with winds currently sustained at 145 miles per hour.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the storm is about 190 miles southwest of Tampa but is moving northeast at 17 MPH with expectations of turning northeast through the night on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to bring a surge of 10 to 15 feet at its highest impact locations – that includes Sarasota and Tampa. St. Petersburg is expected to see a storm surge in the 9 to 13 feet range.

Video: Florida traffic camera captured tornado as Hurricane Milton impacts state

Up and down Florida's west coast, cameras are stationed throughout to capture the historic hurricane as it makes landfall.

Earthcam's Hurricane Milton tracker

Earthcam has many of those cameras up and down the coastline and is tracking through this YouTube player here.

Hurricane Milton is expected to hit Wednesday night into Thursday morning with great impact on the Tampa Bay area.

Fort Myers Earthcam

Additionally, farther south into Fort Meyers, residents will be significantly impacted by the hurricane.

By 12: 45 p.m. on Thursday, 12 hours before the storm is expected to hit, the camera's view was entirely obscured by the rain from the outer edges of the storm.

How to watch Hurricane Milton coverage

Additionally, FOX 13, our sister station in Tampa, is tracking this extremely dangerous storm as it moves into Florida, which is bringing tornadoes throughout the entire state.

Watch more cameras from Florida

As Hurricane Milton is tracking toward the west coast of Florida, it's expected to make landfall overnight. Here's a live look from FOX 13 News webcams throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Featured article

This story was written from Southfield, Mich.